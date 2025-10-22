Rohit Godara Gang Member Tries To Escape Rajasthan Cops Disguised As Woman, Arrested

A shooter of the Rohit Godara gang, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, has been arrested from Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror.

The police said they received intelligence that Abhishek, also known as Batar, had changed his appearance and was in Kotputli-Behror to commit a crime.

The police launched a search operation and set up a checkpoint. On Tuesday, they then traced a person dressed as a woman.

"The police team stopped a woman whose height and walk were unusual. The team then found out that it was a man," senior police officer Devendra Kumar Bishnoi told reporters.

During questioning, the person said that he is Abhishek, a wanted criminal.

"Three pistols, 12 live bullets, and an extra magazine were recovered from him," Bishnoi said.

Bishnoi said that they have been tracing the criminals linked to gangsters Rohit Godara, Lawrence Bishnoi, and Harry Boxer.