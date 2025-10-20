Gang War In US? Rohit Godara Says Shot At "Coward" Lawrence Bishnoi Aide

A close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, was shot at in the United States, with gangster Rohit Godara claiming responsibility for the attack. Godara, in a purported post on Facebook, said he and Goldy Brar orchestrated the shooting in California, during which one of Boxer's associates died on the spot and another was "shot and hospitalised".

Boxer, however, fled the scene.

"I (Rohit_Godara) (Goldy_Brar) brothers-we are the ones who orchestrated the shooting of (Hari Boxer) alias (Hariya) today in California, USA (near Exit 127 on Highway 41, Fresno, USA). One of his associates died on the spot! Another was shot and is hospitalised! And this (Hari Boxer) coward hid under the car seat!", the post read.

The gangster warned Boxer that he would "not spare" him.

"He may hide in any corner of the earth, but we will not spare him! The one who considered (Lawrence Bishnoi) his father and was speaking abusive words against us, has no standing in our presence! The one whom some people consider their idol is the biggest traitor on this earth! It may take time, but no one will be forgiven!" the purported post said.

Godara was a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, he left it a few months back and is operating his own gang with Goldy Brar. Godara and Brar are wanted by the National Investigation Agency and several state police units.

Lawrence Bishnoi vs Rohit Godara

The rivalry between the two gangs has been escalating over the past few weeks.

Last month, Godara accused Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming he colluded with an American agency and revealed sensitive information. In an unverified social media post, Godara claimed a nexus between Bishnoi and an American agency, and said that he had joined forces with the American agency to save his brother Anmol and now provides them with intelligence information about the country.

Godara also alleged that Bishnoi intends to harm Bollywood actor Salman Khan to gain fame.

In the post, he urged the media not to link him or his associates with the Bishnoi gang.