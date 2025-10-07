"Won't Even Give Rs 100": Rajasthan Businessman Shot Dead By Rohit Godara Gang

A businessman was shot dead while working out in a gym in Rajasthan's Kuchaman on Tuesday, with the Rohit Godara gang taking responsibility for the murder.

The incident took place early morning when a masked man opened fire at 40-year-old Ramesh Rulania, who owned a bike showroom and a hotel in the city.

CCTV footage showed the suspect entering the gym, which was on the second floor, and opening fire at Rulania.

A member of the Rohit Godara gang, which is active across western Rajasthan, said they "orchestrated this murder".

Virander Charan, an associate of Rohit Godara who is believed to be living in Portugal, said Rulania had abused them during an extortion threat call.

"We called him a year ago. He used abusive language and said on social media that he wouldn't even give us Rs 100. Today everyone will know we don't forget anyone," he wrote on Facebook.

"Whoever ignores or turns a deaf ear to our calls, be prepared - everyone's turn will come," he added.

Several other businessmen in the region have reportedly received similar threats recently.

Rohit Godara Gang

Rawatram Swami, alias Rohit Godara, is a notorious gangster from Rajasthan's Bikaner, who is currently said to be in Portugal.

He is also believed to be the mastermind of the murder of gangster Raju Thehat, who was gunned down by four assailants in Sikar in December 2022.

Godara's name also surfaced in the May 2022 killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

He also claimed responsibility for the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in December 2023.

Former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri also recently alleged that he had received a threat call demanding Rs 5 crore from an international number, with the caller claiming association with the Rohit Godara gang and threatening to kill him if the money is not paid.

"Immediately after the call, I also received a WhatsApp message from the same number repeating the demand and the death threat," Khatri said in his police complaint.