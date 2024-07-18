Gangster Amarjeet Bishnoi, Part Of Rohit Godara Gang, Arrested In Italy

A key member of the Rohit Godara gang, Amarjeet Bishnoi, has been caught in Italy after he was detected there by the Special Task Force of Rajasthan Police. The man was hiding in a small fishing village in Sicily called Trapani.

Amarjeet Bishnoi was the logistics operator for the gang and was named in the murder of Raju Seth. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

There are eight cases against Amarjeet Bishnoi. He is also a suspect in the murder of Sachin Goda in Haryana.

The 30-year-old from Rajasthan's Bikaner had entered the world of crime from at the age of 22. He was part of the Rohit Godara gang, which also works with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



The police was after Rohit Godara gang members when during interrogation it came out that Amarjeet Bishnoi was in Italy. The Rajasthan Police immediately got in touch with the Interpol through the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A Red Corner notice was issued and the Italian authorities arrested Amarjeet on July 8.

The Rajasthan Police is now working on getting him back. The process is expected to be long and would require the intervention of the foreign ministry.