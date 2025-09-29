Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat By Rohit Godara Gang

Former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri on Monday lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, alleging that he had received a threat call demanding Rs 5 crore from an international number.

The NSUI leader, in his complaint addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (outer north), said he received the threat call at 12:44 pm on Monday from a number with Ukraine's country code.

The caller allegedly claimed association with the Rohit Godara gang and threatened to kill him if the money is not paid.

"Immediately after the call, I also received a WhatsApp message from the same number repeating the demand and the death threat," Khatri stated in his complaint.

He added, "This incident is not only a case of serious criminal intimidation and extortion but also raises grave concerns regarding my personal safety and that of my family." The student leader filed the complaint via email, attaching screenshots of the call and the WhatsApp message as evidence.

He also urged the police to provide immediate protection and initiate an action under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Confirming receipt of the complaint, DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said, "We have received a complaint of extortion from Ronak Khatri today at 2:52 pm via email and the necessary action will be taken."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)