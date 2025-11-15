4 Women Were Desperate To Get Married. So They Killed Nephew In Ritual

In what appears to be a ritualistic murder, four women trampled their 16-day-old nephew to death with their feet in Rajasthan's Jodhpur because they believed that it would help them finally get married.

A video which is going viral shows one of the women sitting with an infant in her lap and chanting something. Some other women, sitting around her, join the chant which, officials said, likely invoked Bheru, a folk deity.

The father of the boy said the women who murdered him were his sisters in law. He said they had been wanting to get married for some time and trampled his son to death because they thought it would help them get proposals.

"I want the murderers to get the harshest punishment. Such videos are being made so they can escape the law," he said.

Police said the matter is being investigated.

