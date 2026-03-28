2026 NCDIR Report: Low Screening Rates Fueling Telangana's Growing Cancer Burden

The 2026 NCDIR Report released by the ICMR-National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) highlights Telangana's escalating cancer crisis. This is driven by low screening rates that lead to late-stage diagnoses. The report projects over 46,000 new adult cases this year amid tobacco-related risks and inadequate prevention. It also indicates near-total absence of preventive screening among the most vulnerable age groups of 30 to 49 years of individuals.

According to the report, the most common cancer among men is oral cancer, however, only 2.6% of men have received a normal oral cavity examination which helps in detecting such cancers. On the other hand, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. It also suggests that malignancy among women is the leading cause with only 0.3% having undergone a breast examination. The NCDIR report also says that only 3.3% of women have ever been screened for cervical cancer in Telangana, even though it is the second most common cancer in women.

Report Overview

The Telangana Cancer Burden Profile 2026 reveals a sharp rise in cases, with women facing a heavier load at 25,510 new diagnoses compared to 21,252 for men. Children and adolescents (0-19 years) see 1,199 projected cases, highlighting the need for paediatric vigilance. Non-communicable diseases, including cancer, claim 59.2% of the state's disease burden, with Hyderabad showing a 1-in-8 lifetime risk from ages 0-74. Building on 2025's 53,565 cases and 29,300 deaths. This translates to a diagnosis every 10 minutes and a death every 18 minutes.

Alarming Screening Gaps

Screening rates among the 30-49 age group remain critically low: only 3.3% for cervical cancer, 0.3% for breast exams, and 2.5-2.6% for oral cavity checks despite high cases. This results in 55% of men and 62% of women diagnosed at stage 4 metastasis, when cancer has spread to other organs, reducing chances of survival. Prof. Nagari Bheerappa, Director, NIMS, who released the report, said, "There is a definite need to strengthen our ability at early detection of cancers, public awareness and ensuring affordable treatment facilities. It is quite clear that cancer is steadily on the rise in Telangana."

According to a report in Telangana Today, Principal Investigator of the Cancer Registry and Director of MNJ Cancer Hospital, Dr Sadashivudu Gundeti said that a healthy lifestyle, regular health check-ups, and screening programs play a vital role in cancer prevention.

Tobacco's Dominant Role

Tobacco drives 58.8% of male cancers, including 15.3% oral, 9.7% lung, and 8.8% colorectal cases. It also causes 29.7% of female cancers like 27.9% breast, 12.7% cervical, and 6% colorectal.

Leading Cancers by Gender

Breast cancer tops women's cases, followed by cervical cancer, with oral cancer leading in men. These align with low screening targets; breast and cervical for women, oral for men. The report flags a 'rising tide' straining infrastructure, highlighting its urgency.

Males: 58.8 percent of all adult male cancers are tobacco-related.

Oral Cavity: 15.3%

Lung: 9.7%

Colorectum: 8.8%

Females: 29.7 percent of cancers are tobacco-related

Breast Cancer: 27.9%

Cervical Cancer: 12.7%

Colorectum: 6%

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