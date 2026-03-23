2-Year-Old Suffers Stroke, MRI Reveals Blood Clot And Bleeding In The Brain: What Parents Should Know About Paediatric Stroke

Hudson Reid, from Kilwinning, Ayrshire, was just two years old when he suffered a life-threatening stroke. His mother, Amber Davidson, assumed that it was just a sickness bug after he was vomiting and "couldn't keep fluids down", according to a report in the Mirror. However, when his arms were 'stuck up', his legs were 'shooting out straight', and he was making 'weird' noises, his mother rushed him to the hospital. A CT scan and MRI later, it was revealed that he had a blood clot and bleeding in his brain, which had triggered a stroke. Hudson remained unconscious for the next five days.

Doctors said that Hudson suffered from dehydration due to the bug which caused his blood to thicken. This eventually led to the stroke. The two-year-old spent four weeks in hospital and was given blood transfusions and put on blood thinners. While doctors said that he'd never walk or move again, the toddler was up walking within a week, the report said. Hudson, now seven years old, attends school, however, he isn't letting 'anything phase him' despite his brain being damaged from the severe stroke.

Amber said, "We were told Hudson wouldn't walk, talk or move again. Within a week he was up and about. He still has a wee speech impediment and brain damage but he's here, alive, walking and talking.

"His movement is great but he does fall a lot and as he progresses is the point we'll see how brain damaged he is going to be. We're now at the point where other kids are progressing and Hudson is not and his brain damage is more apparent."

His mother said that Hudson now receives occupational therapy every six months, sees a dietician monthly and attends speech and language therapy weekly. He also visits hospital twice yearly for check-ups and undergoes regular blood tests and heart scans.

What Is Paediatric Stroke?

Stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is interrupted. This can be life-threatening as the brain cells start to die the moment they don't receive blood. While the condition is more common in adults, it can also happen in children and adolescents. Some of the most common causes of stroke are heart disorders or blood clotting disorders. Sometimes, it can also be a result of certain brain conditions that they're born with, also known as congenital conditions. Like strokes in adults, paediatric strokes can be caused by a blocked blood vessel (ischemic stroke) or by bleeding in the brain (haemorrhagic stroke).

Symptoms Of Paediatric Stroke

Symptoms of paediatric stroke are usually similar to the ones in adults. According to Cleveland Clinic, these include:

Changes in behavior or thinking

Changes in hearing or vision

Clumsiness (ataxia)

Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

Muscle weakness on one side of the body (hemiparesis)

Trouble speaking or understanding words (aphasia)

Some children, especially infants and young children, may have other symptoms. These symptoms are:

Seizure

Headaches

Nausea and vomiting

Fatigue

Fever

Causes Of Paediatric Stroke

Stroke in children happens due to blood clots or brain bleeds. The two different types of stroke in children are; Ischemic stroke or TIA, which happens due to blood clots and Haemorrhagic stroke, which happens due to bleeding in the brain. Cleveland Clinic shares some of the common causes of paediatric stroke.

Malformation in blood vessels increases the risk of bleeding in your child's brain, such as arteriovenous malformation (AVM). Your child may be born with these malformations.

Congenital heart disease is a group of heart conditions that may be present at birth.

Blood disorders that may increase the risk of blood clots or brain bleeds, like sickle cell disease.

Complications Of Pediatric Stroke

Most children who suffer a stroke tend to recover completely. However, this also depends on which part of their brain suffers the fatal condition. Some strokes can cause permanent changes like thinking and speaking. Children also tend to be weaker on the affected side or have permanent vision changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.