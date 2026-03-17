Wegovy Users Have 5x Higher Vision Loss Risk Than Ozempic, New Study Finds

Weight loss drugs have become extremely popular with people using them to address their body weight issues. A new study found that users of Wegovy, a popular weight-loss drug, have nearly five times the risk of ischemic optic neuropathy (ION), compared to Ozempic users. ION, also known as 'eye stroke', is a condition that happens due to reduced blood flow to the optic nerve. It causes sudden and usually painless vision loss. The study was published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Earlier studies have found links between GLP-1 use and blurry vision, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

Researchers of the new study also found that this ION risk is almost three times higher in men than in women. The findings of the study come from FDA adverse event reports which highlights potential dose-related differences in semaglutide-based GLP-1 agonists.

What Are GLP-1 Agonists?

GLP-1 receptor agonists a class of drugs, both injectable or oral, that mimic the natural hormone GLP-1 produced in the intestines after eating. They activate GLP-1 receptors throughout the body, primarily to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity by improving blood sugar control and help in weight loss. GLP-1 drugs also slow gastric emptying, helping lower post-meal blood sugar spikes and improve satiety signals to the brain, which can help curb appetite and calorie intake. Some of the popular GLP-1 drugs are Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Mounjaro, Zepbound.

Most of these drugs were originally used to treat type 2 diabetes. However, they are now approved for chronic weight management in non-diabetics. Clinical studies show significant reductions in A1C levels, body weight, and cardiovascular risks.

Study Overview

Researchers analysed over 30 million side effect reports in the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) from December 2017 to December 2024. They focused on the following semaglutide medications:

Ozempic (up to 2 mg weekly for diabetes)

Wegovy (up to 2.4 mg weekly for obesity)

Rybelsus (daily oral for diabetes)

Of about 32,000 semaglutide-related reports, mostly from users with an average age of 56, with 54% female, nearly 3,000 involved Wegovy and 21,000 Ozempic. There were no ION cases linked to Rybelsus.

Study Findings

The researchers calculated reporting odds ratios. They found that Wegovy's ION association was the strongest, at nearly five times higher than Ozempic's and exceeding generic semaglutide. ION often causes irreversible vision loss in one or both eyes.

Key Risk Factors

Men on Wegovy showed over three times ION odds compared to women. Researchers say that they can't fully explain the disparity. Average patient profiles included obesity or diabetes, conditions who were already linked to vascular risks that may compound ION risks.

The researchers in their published paper write, "These findings extend our prior global analysis and, whereas previous studies identified only an agent-specific association, this study provides the first evidence of a formulation- and dose-dependent ION risk, with the strongest association observed for Wegovy.

"These findings highlight a potential dose-dependent safety concern that warrants urgent prospective evaluation to guide prescribing and regulatory policy."

According to a report in The Guardian, a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk said, "Patient safety is our top priority, and we take any reports about adverse events from the use of our medicines very seriously. We work closely with authorities and regulatory bodies from around the world to continuously monitor the safety profile of our products."

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