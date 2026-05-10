Woman Buys "Chemical-Free" Mangoes For Rs 1800, Finds Them Tasteless Inside

Mangoes are among the most loved summer fruits, known for their sweetness, aroma and vibrant colour. Across India, the arrival of mango season brings excitement, with people eagerly picking their favourite varieties from local markets. Many buyers are even willing to pay a premium for fruit labelled organic or chemical-free, hoping for better taste and quality. However, a woman recently paid a hefty price for mangoes, only to be left disappointed by the outcome. Her experience has now gone viral, raising fresh concerns about misleading claims and food quality.

Shared by @NalinisKitchen on X (formerly Twitter), the user wrote about her experience in detail. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Mango season has arrived, and mango fraud has also started.

Five days ago, I bought mangoes for Rs 1800 for 10 kg. The seller told me they were completely chemical-free and very good quality mangoes. All the mangoes turned orange from outside and looked completely ready to eat. But when I cut them, almost every mango was white, tasteless from the inside. Outside they looked beautiful, inside they were garbage.

I went back to the seller at night when there was a crowd. Instead of directly arguing, I asked the price again. Seller: Rs 1800 for 10 kg. Me: What if the mangoes turn out bad? Seller: Don't worry, madam. These are chemical-free mangoes directly from the farm. If anything is bad, return it. Me: Then take these back. I bought them 5 days ago and they turned out bad.

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He returned my money immediately without asking a single question. No checking, no argument, nothing. Now I am 100% sure those mangoes were chemically treated. This is fraud. Sellers are using words like organic and chemical-free to loot customers and charge premium prices. People are paying extra money expecting safe and healthy food."

Check out the full X post below:

Mango season has arrived, and mango fraud has also started.



Five days ago, I bought mangoes for ₹1800 for 10 kg. The seller told me they were completely chemical-free and very good quality mangoes.



All the mangoes turned orange from outside and looked completely ready to eat.… pic.twitter.com/3Zqi7NDeiq — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) May 9, 2026

The post struck a chord with many users online. One person wrote, "Nothing is pure and natural these days." Another commented, "They ripen mangoes with calcium carbide, then call them farm fresh."

Nothing is pure and natural these days — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) May 9, 2026

They ripen mangoes with calcium carbide, then call them farm fresh. — THE _HEALING_AXIS (@pushya_legacy) May 9, 2026

"I normally pick one mango and pay for it. I taste it, and if it is good, then I buy a few kilos. Do not taste from already cut samples. Buy one and try it first. Yesterday, I asked a fruit vendor to give me one piece from three different mangoes and said I would pay upfront, but he refused and told me to buy at least 1 kg," shared another user.

I normally pick 1 mango and pay for it. I taste it , if good then buy few kg. Do not taste from already cut sample . Buy 1 and taste. Yesterday I was doing from fruit vendor give me 1 pcs from 3 different mango, let me pay upfront for it, he refused , he told me least buy 1kg — Rock1988 (@cmaDxB) May 10, 2026

A fourth commented, "The word organic is part of a fraudulent industry. Not just mangoes, they simply label anything as organic and increase the prices. These days, not even 5 per cent of any item is truly chemical-free." A fifth person wrote, "They are not chemically ripened, or else they would have had a deeper colour. Since they are plucked early and not ripened on trees, this can happen."

The word organic is a fraudulent industry.. not only mangoes, they simply label any item as organic and increasing the prices..



Fraud, now a days, not even 5% of any item is chemical free... — Satya (@Satya_P_K) May 10, 2026

They are not chemical ripen or else they would have been ripen with great colour...Since they are plucked earlier and not ripen on trees it will be like that... — @AI (@OmShantiOm25) May 9, 2026

The incident has left many users reminding each other to be more mindful while buying fruit and not rely on claims alone.