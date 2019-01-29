Weight Loss: This Winter Detox Beverage May Help Boost Weight Loss And Metabolism

Be it in a glass of tea or a plateful of biryani, there is something about cardamom that always stands out. The aromatic spice comes in two forms black and green. In addition to adding a distinct flavour to our curries, desserts and beverages, cardamom is a treasure trove of health benefits too. It is no surprise then that the herb has been a common fixture in several Ayurvedic concoctions. Since it is warming in nature, it is used extensively in winter preparations. According to the book, 'Flavour of Spice' by food writer Marryam H. Reshii, cardamom is cultivated majorly in Kerala, "generally in the hands of Syrian Christian community." But cardamom is used across a variety of Indian cuisines, making it one of the most common spices in a quintessential Indian kitchen cabinet. Cardamom helps stimulate taste, boost digestion and its anti-inflammatory properties even help soothe cold and cough. A pinch of cardamom can do wonders to cut belly fat too! Here's how.

Cardamom Water For Weight Loss

Cardamom is an effective natural remedy to shed those stubborn kilos. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, cardamom is "an effective digestive stimulant and diuretic, cardamom boosts the metabolism and helps the body burn fat more efficiently." Being a diuretic, it helps maintain ideal water balance in the body and prevent bloating. If you are struggling from digestion problems, you are very likely to put on weight. If the digestion process is not smooth, it hampers the elimination of toxins and waste, which further takes a toll on metabolism. Cardamom also contains a decent amount of melatonin that also facilitates fat burning.

One of the most effective ways to yield most of cardamom's benefits is by drinking cardamom water daily. The detox beverage is easy to make and is an excellent alternative for the sugary, aerated drinks that are often loaded with excess number of liquid calories.

How To Make Cardamom Water For Weight Loss:

1. Crush 3-4 cardamom pods and collect the seeds.

2. In a container, take out seeds and grind them into a rough powder, using the back of a spoon.

3. Mix the powder in a glass of water.

Drink the detox beverage early in the morning to rev up your metabolism naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

