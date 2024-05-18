Watch: Stop-Motion Animation Of Coffee Making Gets Over 23 Million Views

A stop-motion video on coffee has impressed many Insta users (Photo: Instagram/ hypnomotion)

Last year, a stop-motion video showing Lego blocks shaped like fried chicken and potato fries took the internet by storm. The Instagram reel clocked over millions of views and sparked a range of reactions online. (Read full story here). It was shared by a stop-motion animator and video creator named Andrew (@hypnomotion). He is known for his eye-catching videos featuring different food items, including burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, etc. More recently, a reel by the same creator has gone viral and received a lot of appreciation online. This time, the subject in focus is a cup of coffee.

Also Read: Viral Video: After Butter Chicken, Young Cook's Pani Puri Wins Approval Of Desis Online

In this stop-motion video, we see a Lego cop being filled with a dark-coloured Lego liquid. Small elements representing sugar are 'added' to the cup. A non-lego spoon is depicted as stirring the cup. This is followed by the addition of Lego milk that ends up making a heart shape in the 'foam' of the coffee. Take a look below:

Also Read: Viral: Woman Shows Simple Hack To Chill Water Without Electricity, Internet Is Shocked

The reel has received over 23 million views so far. Many users were left mesmerised by the clip. Several were curious to know how the part with the spoon was shot. One person wondered aloud in the comments, "I hope you didn't break multiple spoons". The creator replied, "I just cut 8 spoons." Check out some of the other reactions from Instagram below:

"I watched this about 10 times in a row. Amazing. And oddly relaxing."

"Oh! This is very satisfying to watch. Love it!"

"My brain is glitching."

"We are really hypnotised."

"The happiness these videos give me."

"Fantastic stop motion! Love the spoon swirl and the colour change when the milk is poured!"

"So cool - I could watch on repeat. I love the little details."

"So satisfying to look at and listen to."

"Absolutely love these! You have such patience filming these let alone artistic ability."

What do you feel about this viral video? Let us know in our comment section below.

Also Read: Viral Hack For Transferring Liquids Using Chopsticks Gets Over 11 Million Views