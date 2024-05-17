Viral Video: After Butter Chicken, Young Cook's Pani Puri Wins Approval Of Desis Online

A video showing a young cook's homemade pani puri is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ cooking_with_kian)

Some time ago, a young cook's video on making butter chicken with naan won the hearts of many desis. In the viral video by @cooking_with_kian, the young vlogger is seen preparing these beloved Indian delicacies full of flavour. Instagram users were left quite impressed with his skills (Read the full story here). More recently, the content creator shared a video of himself making another popular desi dish: pani puri. This time, too, he seems to have won the approval of several Indians.

In the reel, we get glimpses of Kian preparing various elements of pani puri. He first chops potatoes and boils them for later use. Next, he makes the pani by blending mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger and other ingredients. He adds boondi and what looks to be ice cubes to the pani and sets it aside. He combined the potatoes with chopped onions, chillies and coriander leaves to create a mashed mixture. He fries puris and stuffs them with the potato filling. Watch the complete video here.

The reel has clocked over 19 million views so far. In the comments, several users expressed their appreciation of Kian's cooking. While a few were unconvinced, others applauded his efforts and also joked about how good he is at making food. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"My mom would trade me for him."

"Don't show up in my mom's feed."

"He's the boy our mom compares us to."

"As an Indian, I approve!"

"As an Indian, I can confirm.. it looks good. Nice job bro."

"Looks scrumptious; keep going, kid. Mad respect to you."

"Broo wait.... I am applying for your Indian citizenship."

"Bro asks his parents, 'What do you want for dinner?'"

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

