Contestant's Pani Puri Wows Judges On MasterChef Australia, Internet Says It 'Unites Us All'

A viral video shows MasterChef Australia's judges enjoying pani puri (Photo: Instagram/ masterchefau)

If you love pani puri, you probably enjoy introducing your favourite food to other people as well. The reaction on their faces after trying this treat for the first time can be absolutely priceless! Recently, a contestant on MasterChef Australia decided to give the judges a taste of this beloved Indian street food. In a video that has since gone viral, Sumeet Saigal can be seen explaining the different elements of the dish and demonstrating how to assemble them. She starts by cracking a crisp puri and stuffing it with a mixture of potatoes flavoured with dry spices. This is topped with a green (mint and coriander) chutney, followed by a red (date and tamarind) chutney.

Finally, she fills the puri with the mint-and-coriander-infused pani and gives it to the judges to taste. Wondering what they had to say about it? Well, it seems that this pani puri rendered them almost speechless. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has clocked more than 7 million views so far. In the comments, many people felt that the judges' reactions were fitting - pani puri is indeed so tasty! A few felt that Sumeet's version was not quite up to its mark. Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:

"Pani Puri unites us all.."

"Anybody anywhere in the world reacts to pani puri in the exact same manner every single time they pop one into their mouth!! And the best thing is...you can't stop with one!"

"Shouldn't Golgappa be illegal in cooking shows? Like how are you supposed to compete with it?"

"This is me every time I eat Pani Puri and I have been eating it since childhood..."

"Nothing like Pani Puri, it takes some time for the first-timers to even understand what's happening."

"They had to lose their minds after trying pani puri... No doubt they are so yummy..."

"But I am not satisfied with the potato mix. It needs more ingredients and a good mix."

What do you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

