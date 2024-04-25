Table Shaped Like Stack Of Pancakes Goes Viral, Makes Foodies Drool Over Furniture

Instagram users are fascinated with this "pancake table" (Photo: Instagram/ kamberlandcreations)

The internet often introduces us to different kinds and levels of creativity. From earrings resembling famous foods to gigantic structures made from plastic waste, a wide range of ingenious creations have the ability to take the internet by storm. These viral videos often wow us with their uniqueness of approach as well as the skill and patience required to achieve such stunning results. Among the latest offbeat creations that have got Instagram talking is a table shaped like a giant stack of pancakes.

In the reel by artist Kamber Carroll (@kamberlandcreations), we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of some parts of the process of making the table. We see the artist carve each level of the table (i.e. each pancake) separately and spray paint them once assembled. He adds hues of creamy yellow and brown to make them look as realistic as possible. That's not all. He also pours a liquid on top that will later be set to resemble maple syrup. He designs fruit and butter-shaped coasters too. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has already received over 5 million views in less than 24 hours. In the comments, many people were left fascinated by this amazing table. Foodies seemed to have found it especially impressive. Here's how some Instagram users reacted:

"This is genius."

"So beautiful! This is so fun! I love the butter as well!"

"The coasters are an awesome touch."

"My brain thinks it's easy to make as if I need it or even have the stuff and time to make it, but overall THIS IS SO DOPE AND UNIQUE."

"IHOP just got INSANELY jealous."

"In awe of this one!! The fruit/butter coasters are the perfect touch."

"I literally had to make pancakes to eat after the first time I saw you post this."

"I'm so in love. I need the coffee and pancakes."

The same artist had gone viral in the past for his creation of a table shaped like a giant coffee cup.

