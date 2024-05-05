'Every Mom's Dream Child': Internet Is Impressed With Young Cook Making Butter Chicken, Naan

A video showing a young cook's butter chicken and naan is viral (Photo: Instagram/ cooking_with_kian)

Who doesn't love butter chicken? With juicy pieces of chicken dipped in the velvety sweet and spicy gravy, the dish is the ultimate comfort food for many foodies out there. This perfectly spiced delicacy has grabbed eyeballs on social media recently when a young boy named Kian Hiatt made this dish all by himself. Demonstrating its preparation, Kian dropped a video on his Instagram handle. Not just butter chicken, he also prepares a naan to accompany the dish. The clip begins with the little boy preparing yeast for the naan. Up next, he can be seen mixing it with the flour before kneading it. Apart from the yeast, eggs, oil, and water are added to the dough. Once done, he leaves it to rest for some time. After this Kian rolls multiple flatbreads out of the dough and roasts it on a pan. A few seconds later, he starts the preparation for the butter chicken, wherein the boy adds all the spices to the raw chicken pieces, along with curd. He marinates it evenly and cooks it in the oven.

For the gravy, Kian tempers whole spices along with chopped green chillies, garlic, and ginger. He also adds tomato puree and chopped cashews into the tadka. Once the mix starts boiling, the boy moves it into a grinder, making a drool-worthy orange-hued paste, which is mixed with fresh cream and more spices. Finally, Kian adds the hero of the dish-roasted chicken chunks-to the gravy and tops it with a few butter cubes. Voila! Butter chicken is ready. While serving he tempers it with more butter, chopped coriander leaves and kasuri methi. Watch the complete viral video here.

Butter chicken is a popular Indian dish. Photo Credit: iStock

The reel has received over 9 million views so far. After watching the clip, many Indian users couldn't keep calm. Check out some of the reactions below:

A comment read, "Just give him Indian citizenship already..."

Another read, "As someone from North of India, I approve of this."

The comments section was filled with hilarious views by the users. One person joked, "My father just saw your videos... I am no longer his son now."

Someone hilariously asked, "Has your Aadhar card arrived yet."

A few users were convinced that after watching this clip their parents would love to adopt him. "I swear my mom will trade me for him...!" said a user.

"This kid got real talent," commented another user.

A person joked, "He doesn't ask what's for dinner, his parents do."

"Every mom's dream child," read a comment.

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

