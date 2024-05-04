After Vada Pav, Drool-Worthy Candles Shaped Like Momos Thrill Foodies

A video showing the making of momo-shaped candles is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ houseofdrip._)

Momos have undoubtedly become one of the most beloved street foods in the country. This dumpling-like treat is now available with a wide range of stuffings, sometimes ranging from savoury to sweet. If you want to take your passion for momos to the next level, we came across an item that you might like to own. Recently, a video showing the making of candles shaped like momos went viral on Instagram. The clip has wowed many users and also made them hungry for this yummy snack!

In the reel by @houseofdrip._, we see the artist using a mould to shape the wax into small momo-like pockets. She paints some of them with a reddish shade to make them look like fried momos. Other candles are white in colour, representing steamed momos. She adds wicks through the centre of each candle. She also puts molten white and red wax in two bowls to represent chutneys/ dips. Finally, she lights the candles. Watch the complete video below:

The reel has received a lot of interest online. In the comments, many users were amazed with these food-themed candle creations. A few remarked about how realistically appetising they looked. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"This is super cute."

"Amazing work."

"My god...your creations are so very realistic...if served without informing.....anyone will end up eating the candles...superb."

"Chutney me dip krne ke baad mere haath apne aap muh ke pass aane lagenge." ["After dipping them in the chutney, my hand will automatically bring them to my mouth".]

"Can we add the essence of the same dish to its candle, won't it be amazing?"

"I am craving momos now."

Before this, a video by the same artist giving a glimpse at candles shaped like vada pav took the internet by storm. She painted the middle section a yellowish-orange shade to resemble a batata vada, while the topmost part was dusted with a golden brown colour to represent fresh pav. She also added green pigments in the crevices between the 'vada' and the 'pav' to represent hari chutney. Click here to read the full story.

