Viral Video: This Vada Pav Candle Looks So Realistic That People Want To Eat It

A video showing the making of a 'vada pav candle' is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ houseofdrip._)

Candle art is a niche venture, but it is gaining recognition through social media. Recently, we came across a video showing a food-themed candle creation that impressed many users. The inspiration for the candle was none other than Mumbai's famous street food, vada pav. In the reel by 'house of drip._', we see the artist colouring a block of candle wax to resemble a vada pav. It already has an outer shape similar to this famous desi sandwich. She paints the middle part a yellowish-orange shade to make it look like a batata vada. She adds a long wick that goes through the shape in the middle. She brushes the topmost part with a golden brown colour to represent fresh pav. She also adds green pigments in the crevices between the 'vada' and the 'pav'. This represents the hari chutney.

That's not all. She also cuts and adds what seems to be orangish wax into small pieces. This is meant to indicate the popular dry garlic chutney that garnishes vada pav. Finally, she places two such candles on a sheet of newspaper and lights one of them. Watch the full viral video below:

The reel has received 779K views so far. In the comments, many people were left amazed by this vada pav candle. Several expressed their appreciation of the artist's skill. Others joked about how they might end up eating it because of how hyper-realistic it looked. Here's how some Instagram users reacted:

"This is groundbreaking."

"Creative but it will make me hungry every time I see it."

"It looks exactly like vada pav. As a vada pav lover, I appreciate your work."

"Pls make packing in the box - don't send it wrapped in newspaper or else ppl will eat it instead of lighting it."

"This is so amazing. This looks legit like vada pav."

"Is it safe to say that it looks tasty?"

"This is so innovative."

