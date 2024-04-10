Viral Now: Baker's Special Mother's Day Cake Is 'Too Beautiful To Eat', Wins Hearts Online

A video showing a floral-themed cake is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ thesqueakymixer)

Stunning cake designs often go viral on social media. The creativity and attention to detail required to create them leave us highly impressed. Among the latest cakes taking Instagram by storm is one made by a baker in a beautiful floral design for Mother's Day. In the reel by @thesqueakymixer, the baker first traces a floral design on a piece of parchment paper. Next, she separates 6 egg yolks and whites. She combines the yolks with basic cake ingredients to start making the batter. She whips the whites with what looks to be sugar and then adds them to the egg yolk mixture. She folds them well into the batter.

Next, she uses edible colours to create different shades of cake batter for the floral design. We see her painstakingly add colour to each detail of the design, including petals, leaves and other elements. She explains that one doesn't have to freeze the design in between adding layers of elements. If one has made the batter correctly, it will get piped properly and won't spread all over. Once the floral design is ready, she covers it with sponge cake batter. Finally, we see her add buttercream on top of a base layer of sponge cake. She crowns it with the now-ready cake layer with a pretty floral design. Watch the complete video below:

The reel has received 8 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users were amazed by this sweet creation. Read some of the reactions below:

"I will not allow anyone to eat and will keep it as a painting."

"No way! I'll cry while I'm eating the cake because it's too beautiful to eat it."

"I can't believe what I've just watched. Wow! Absolutely Stunning!!!"

"This is so creative and so cute."

"That's the most beautiful cake I've ever seen."

"Changing the game! Awesome!"

"This is so fun! I can't wait to try it with my daughter."

"I have zero confidence that I could repeat this process correctly."

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

