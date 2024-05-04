Viral: Vlogger Shares Easy Hack For Making Kebabs, Internet Calls It 'Genius'

A vlogger has shared a quick hack for shaping kebabs that is now viral (Photo: Instagram/ naushvlogs)

Whether you grab one from a street vendor or treat yourself at a fancy restaurant, kebabs always hit the spot. Kebabs are usually made of minced meat like chicken, mutton, or fish. You can also make veg versions using lentils and veggies. There are a wide variety of kebabs that you can try making at home. If you want a classic option, you cannot go wrong with seekh kebabs. However, you might be wondering how to get their shape right. Perhaps you may also worry that it will take too much time to prepare them. We recently came across a viral hack that promises to make kebab preparation easier and quicker. It was shared by an Instagram vlogger @naushvlogs.

Here are the steps she followed to shape this beloved snack in just a few minutes:

Step 1: Place a chopping board on a flat surface.

Step 2: Cover the chopping board with a plastic ziplock bag or a sheet.

Step 3: Brush the plastic sheet with butter or oil to prevent the meat from sticking.

Step 4: Take a scoop of minced meat and place it on the left side of the plastic sheet. Then fold the sheet over this portion of the meat.

Step 5: Using your hands, gently push or roll the plastic sheet with the meat inside from the right side towards the left side.

Step 6: Continue rolling until the meat forms into a long, cylindrical shape, like a kebab.

Step 7: Once the meat is shaped to your liking, carefully remove the plastic sheet from around the kebab.

Step 8: Repeat the process with the remaining minced meat to make as many kebabs as you like, before cooking.

To understand the process better, watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has received over 5 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users were impressed with this clever hack. Read some of the reactions here:

A user said, "Work hard (cross) work smart (check mark)."

Another user joked, "Humara itna dimagh kyun nahi chalta (How come our brain doesn't work like this?)."

A third wrote, "This is so satisfying to watch."

"Very impressive technique" echoed a few.

Another said, "Wow amazing trick thanks for sharing."

Some called the hack "genius."

What do you think of this technique? Let us know in the comments below.

