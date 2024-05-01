Watch: Vlogger 'Unmakes' Bowl Of Pasta, Internet Cannot Figure Out Why

A vlogger's attempt to "unmake" pasta has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ restoration.magic)

Viral videos often show people putting together bizarre dishes and following experimental recipes. However, have you ever come across someone literally reversing the process? That is, have you ever seen a content creator "uncook" something? Recently, a reel by @restoration.magic showing a person "unmaking" a bowl of pasta has grabbed many eyeballs online. In the video, we see the vlogger with a bowl of spaghetti topped with a red sauce. He takes a handful of the long strands of pasta and passes them under running water.

Once much of the sauce has been washed off, he blow-dries the spaghetti with a hair dryer. He collects the long strands in a glass container and sets them aside. Next, he takes a long sheet of what looks to be aluminium foil and folds it into itself to create an accordion-like shape. He opens the sheet and begins to arrange pieces of spaghetti individually in the hollow grooves of the foil.

He places them in the oven for a few moments to further dry them out. He takes the pasta out of the appliance and one can see that its texture has changed. The vlogger is observed printing out a flattened version of a Barilla pasta box. He cuts and sticks this thick paper to assemble it into a 3D box. Finally, he fills it with the spaghetti from earlier. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has received a lot of interest online. In the comments, some were rather fascinated by the process, while others disapproved of it. A few Instagram users also claimed that part of it was "fake". Check out the reactions below.

"Italians cried when they watched it."

"Me trying to lose weight."

"Fake - you put in real spaghetti in the box at the end."

"Bro do you think we are stupid!? You didn't even try to use the same boxes, let alone the pasta lol. Capellini n.1 and spaghetti n.5 are not the same thing. Why am I wasting time explaining the wrongs of this video when everyone can see it lol bye."

"The brilliance of this cannot be overstated."

"Bro you just uncooked my pasta."

"What's the point?"

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

