Viral: Masked 'Cheeseball Man' Draws Huge Crowds In New York, Takes Internet By Storm

A masked man eating cheeseballs has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ cheeseballman427)

New York's "Cheeseball Man" is among the latest social media sensations making headlines for his bizarre actions. On April 27, 2024, the Cheeseball Man drew huge crowds gathered in Union Square Park in New York City. Wondering what they gathered to watch? Nothing but a masked man gulping down a tub of cheeseballs. Many were probably tipped off about the event by posters plastered across the city a few months back. Others may have heard about it through social media, where the Cheeseball Man has individual accounts.

The poster features a QR code and a photo of the man, with a neon orange mask (that completely hides his face) and a short cape, holding a jar of cheeseballs. The text reads, "Come watch me eat this entire jar of cheeseballs. Union Square Park April 27th at 3 pm." Hundreds of curious onlookers gathered in the Park to see what would happen. Several captured videos and photos of the cheeseball man's actions. They have since gone viral on multiple platforms, sparking a range of reactions online.

Why was I not invited to NYC to witness this amazing feat? pic.twitter.com/ltuGCKB07A — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) April 28, 2024

As per reports, the event began with a speech followed by the man running around with a flag that had his face on it. He then begins his foodie task. The crowd is heard chanting "Cheeseball Man - Cheeseball Man" and "Eat those cheese balls." He speaks to the crowd while trying to finish the jar and also sips water in between. When he is down to the last cheeseball, he holds it in the air and people cheer for him louder. Once he has finished the tub, a person is seen crowning the Cheeseball Man with a traffic cone.

According to reports, all that is known about the anonymous figure is that he is 22 years old and that he recently graduated from NYU. "I think everybody wants to be behind the mask," the man told ABC News when asked what he thought was the reason for people's infatuation. He added that he "didn't really expect this many people to show up." In an interview with The Independent, the Cheeseball Man said, "I think people really do care about anonymity if anybody could be cheeseball man, and I think that's a beautiful thing to think about."

Cheeseball man has left social media abuzz. One Instagram user wrote, "Not the hero we deserved, but the hero we needed." Others called him a "legend" and encouraged him to "Keep up the good fight". Check out some of the reactions from X (formerly Twitter) below:

#NYC#cheeseballman Keep the happy vibes and good times going. It's nice to see people smiling and laughing for a change pic.twitter.com/lEQ8UrQRzq — Hal A. Penyo (@HAPenyo5385) April 28, 2024

With a great amount of cheese balls comes a great amount of responsibility…#SocialAmmo#cheeseballmanhttps://t.co/bm2nnYabyX — Matt Dyson (@RealDysonator) April 30, 2024

On his Instagram bio, the Cheeseball Man has already shared an invite for "next year's event."

