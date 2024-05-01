Disney World Gets Its First Michelin Star Restaurant

Victoria & Albert's becomes Disney's first Michelin Star restaurant (Photo: Instagram/waltdisneyworld)

Victoria & Albert's Restaurant at the Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, US, has become the first restaurant owned and operated by a US theme park destination to hold a Michelin Star, Disney said in a recent blog post. For the unversed, a Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. According to the Michelin Guide, "We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time."

The fine dining restaurant Victoria & Albert's has an elegant and opulent aesthetic with Victorian-themed murals. The restaurant is also called the "culinary crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort."

A dish from the menu of Victoria & Albert's restaurant Photo Credit: Disneyworld

What Makes This Restaurant At Walt Disney World Resort Special?

According to Disney's blog post, "For over 20 years, Victoria & Albert's has been dazzling guests with a multi-course experience, filled with extraordinary flavours and the highest quality of ingredients from across the world. Beyond the culinary creations in the kitchen, the team has curated a world-class wine collection featuring more than 500 different selections. Sommeliers are there to guide you through this precisely selected collection - or recommend options from a zero-proof beverage menu - to create your perfect pairing."

"It's an incredible honour to be recognized by Michelin for the innovative dining experience our team brings to life here at Victoria & Albert's," said Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers. "Everybody on our team earned this Star, from our stewards to our culinarians to our pastry chefs, and we hope to inspire future generations of culinary professionals to follow their dreams."

Guests aged 10 and up are welcome to dine at Victoria & Albert's.