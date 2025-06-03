US Man Weighing 151 Kg Sues Disney For Rs 42 Lakh After Waterslide Injury

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A US man has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney for Rs 42 lakh. Eugene Strickland was injured on a waterslide at Blizzard Beach. He claims the slide's design caused his inner tube to dislodge.

A US man has sued Walt Disney for Rs 42.7 lakh ($50,000) in damages after he suffered injuries on a waterslide at the entertainment behemoth's amusement park. Eugene Strickland, who weighed 151 kg at the time, 13 kg above the ride's weight limit -- was on the Downhill Double Dipper at Disney's Blizzard Beach Waterpark in July 2021 when the incident took place.

As per the lawsuit filed last week, Mr Strickland has blamed the waterslide's design and "exhilarating speeds" for causing the injuries. It allegedly caused his inner tube to dislodge from beneath him and made him "land with force onto the hard plastic surface of the slide".

He said he "suffered serious bodily injury" which resulted in pain and suffering, disability, scarring, disfigurement, mental anguish and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life.

The Florida resident argued that Walt Disney World displayed negligence and failed to maintain safe premises. He also claims that the theme park was aware of the "safety hazard" and "concealed trap" that led to his injuries.

"Our client was severely injured on a ride at Disney's Blizzard Beach. He has filed a lawsuit alleging that it was the defendant's lax safety measures and oversight that contributed to those injuries. We are pursuing justice for him and working to hold Disney accountable for their alleged negligence," his attorneys told People.

It remains unclear in the complaint if Mr Strickland was aware of the weight limit before entering the slide.

This is not the first instance when Walt Disney World has been sued. Last year, Jeffrey Piccolo filed a "wrongful death" lawsuit against Disney after his wife, Kanokporn Tangsuan, died when she suffered an allergic reaction from her meal at a restaurant at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

However, Disney said Mr Piccolo signed away his right to take action against the company when he agreed to the terms and conditions of Disney+ during a free trial of the streaming service several years ago.