'This Needs To Be A Poster': Bear Named 'Fuzzy' Caught Eating Strawberry Ice Cream, Pics Viral

Pictures of a massive brown bear that popped into a popular California ice cream parlour and started taste-testing the various flavours have gone viral on social media. The bear, nicknamed Fuzzy, entered the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe around 4 am local time last Sunday (Aug 17) and somehow found himself behind the checkout counter.

The now-viral photos released by the sheriff's office show the sugar-fueled bear staring directly at the camera with a guilty stare. Officers who arrived on the spot said they could barely believe their eyes at the large grizzly animal sitting and slurping ice cream.

"In the early morning hours of last Sunday, August 17th, Deputies were dispatched to a call for service at the Ice Cream Shop at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe," the sheriff's office said, adding that Fuzzy did leave the shop but after showing particular interest in one thing.

"With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream. Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused barely any property damage and there was barely any cleanup."

While no damage was done, the entire stock in the shop had to be replaced to adhere to the food safety guidelines.

"We're pretty sure he didn't want his claws before he came in. So all the ice cream had to be replaced," said William Boas, vice president of operations for ExplorUS, which operates Camp Richardson, a 128-acre resort in South Lake Tahoe.

'You couldn't stage...'

As the images went viral, social media users had a field day with some stating that the ice cream parlour had the perfect material for its marketing.

"This needs to be a poster, you couldn't stage a better picture," said one user, while another added: "Welp, I guess the Strawberry Ice Cream was part of the bear necessities."

A third commented: "I want to know if he touched the thing labelled 'do not touch!'"

A fourth said: "This is why I keep telling my husband to stop leaving the garage door open."