Watch: Police Officer Wears Drug Dealer's Rs 43 Lakh Gold Chain, Says 'I Got Their Drip'

A US police officer has gone viral after he turned up at a press conference, wearing a Rs 43.6 lakh ($50,000) gold chain worn by suspects connected to a drug trafficking operation. A video of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd arriving at the briefing, showcasing the thick gold chain around his neck whilst describing the events of the operation, has caught the internet's attention.

"I got their drip. I got their money. We got their guns. We got their dope. And that's what we are going to talk about today," said Mr Judd as officers behind him can be seen grinning.

As the video clip went viral, garnering over 70,000 views and hundreds of comments, social media users lauded the sheriff and his team for their action.

"This man needs to run for governor of Florida," said one user while another added: "I thought the sheriff was rapping in the beginning."

A third commented: "Imma go to Polk County just to visit him because he be having me dying laughing."

A fourth said: "We need more Sheriff Grady's throughout this country!"

See the viral video here:

Operation Capital City Crackdown

The gold chain 'drip' was a result of 'Operation Capital City Crackdown', a year-long drug trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of 32 suspects and seizure of thousands of grams of illegal drugs, valued at about $150,000, along with firearms and cash, according to a report in Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

"These people will never stop selling dope if they're not locked up and people die," Mr Judd said, adding that Nathaniel Donald was the kingpin of the operation.

The sheriff also informed about the tragic case of a 65‑year‑old woman who died of a cocaine overdose after purchasing drugs from one of the suspects. The officials added that the suspects collectively held an extensive criminal history, with 554 felonies and 394 misdemeanours on record.