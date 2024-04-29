Gordon Ramsay Shares Recipe For 'Garam Masala Egg Wrap', Desis Are Not Impressed

Gordon Ramsay's recipe for an egg wrap with Indian spices is viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ gordongram)

Gordon Ramsay frequently shares interesting recipe videos and cooking tips on social media. Recently, he posted a recipe for his classic "Garam Masala Egg Wrap". It has since gone viral and sparked a range of reactions on Instagram. Many users have pointed out what they felt was a glaring slip-up in this viral recipe. But first, we need to understand the method Gordon shared. To make this snack, one has to first prepare a mint yoghurt by combining yoghurt with salt, turmeric and chopped mint leaves. Next, make "golden onions" by sauteeing mustard seeds, cumin seeds, yellow onions and baby spinach in olive oil.

In the meantime, toast naan in butter and keep it ready. Finally, it's time to prepare the spiced eggs. As per the recipe video, one has to heat the butter in a pan and add garam masala and turmeric to it. Next, pour in the beaten eggs. Combine it with the spices as well as the onion mixture from before. In the end, the wrap is made by adding this egg mixture on one side of the naan, topping it with the mint yoghurt and folding it in half. In the caption, Gordon Ramsay says that this treat is "Perfect for your weekend brunch or breakfast club". Watch the complete video below.

The reel has clocked more than 1 million views so far. In the comments, some users liked the recipe and expressed interest in trying it. However, many others had a problem with the lumpy spices in the egg. In this regard, Celebrity Chef Anahita Dhondy commented, "Hi Chef, a suggestion here .. the Masalas should be added to the egg when whisking them up. And the yoghurt and the egg together in the naan would be very slippery when eating into it. So a better idea would be that the naan could have been added onto the masala omelette (when it's half cooked) and it would have coated it and created a layer like we do for Kathi rolls. This is just a suggestion because the Masalas got all clumped up."

Check out some of the other reactions below:

"Don't you just love pulling out whole spices from in between your teeth?"

"That's not how you fry the spices. Either whisk dry spices in the egg or add a little water to the spices to make it a smooth paste and then fry it before adding the eggs. Ask me, I am Indian."

"Mix spices in the egg, then cook for no lumps :)"

"Being Indian I'm cringing at the terrible cooking technique. Dry spices not cooked through with the eggs? Horrible! Couldn't think of anything worse to eat!"

"You don't need garam masala in egg, it's too strong. Turmeric neither. Just add a pinch of cumin powder and red chilli powder AFTER you add your eggs to the pan (not before) and you're good."

"You have to whisk the egg and as you whisk it you season the egg before you put it in the pan come on @gordongram."

"People teaching Gordon cooking in the comment section."

"Gonna try that this weekend...very simple recipe, thanks."

"This looks so good. That mint yoghurt to finish has me drooling."

