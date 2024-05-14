Viral Hack For Transferring Liquids Using Chopsticks Gets Over 11 Million Views

A viral video shows another use for the common chopsticks (Photo Credit: Instagram/ hao.hungry)

Do you often use chopsticks to eat food? Do you have chopsticks lying around your house and don't know what to do with them? We have come across a viral hack that may surprise you. In a recent Instagram reel by @hao.hungry, the content creator demonstrates how to use chopsticks to transfer liquids. Are you intrigued? Find out more below! The vlogger says, "I was today years old when I discovered that chopsticks are not just for eating." She explains that they can also be used for transferring liquids "from a wider rim to a smaller rim."

As the vlogger speaks, she does what she says and tries to transfer her matcha from a bowl to a bottle. Wondering whether this 'hack' works? She was surprised to learn that it indeed does! "Who knew chopsticks were so powerful?" she exclaims. Watch the full reel below:

The video has received almost 12 million views so far. In the comments, many people compared it to tests done in school science laboratories. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram:

"The key is to put the chopstick inside."

"She could have put the chopstick more inside instead of hovering it - would have made it easier."

"My shaky hands would not allow this."

"Held breath during this entire video."

"I know this is just basic physics but why did I just learn this today?"

"When I was a kid, our teachers taught us to do this when mixing things in our science labs so that they wouldn't spill. Does anyone know what those glass rods are called??"

"So this works because liquids need something solid to control their shape. The molecules want to move with a solid. That's why when you pour from a bowl you'll often get the liquid running back onto your hand. Science is so cool!"

Want to learn how to use chopsticks properly? It takes practice until you can easily pick up food with them. But for some basic tips, check out this article.

