Watch: Cook Makes 'Caviar' Using Pomegranate, Internet Says It's 'Mind-Blowing'

Caviar is widely considered to be one of the most luxurious foods that one can feature on a menu. However, in recent times, people have been experimenting with different ingredients to make food items that mimic the desired texture of caviar. Recently, a self-taught chef shared a recipe for making "anar caviar", i.e., a caviar-like ingredient prepared using pomegranates. His video has taken Instagram by storm and amazed several users. In the reel by @crafians, the cook begins by cutting a pomegranate into 4 parts and de-seeding it directly into the water. He separates the arils and gets rid of the unwanted particles that float to the surface of the water.

He strains the remaining seeds and puts them through a slow juicer to get a "clean" liquid. He flavours the pomegranate juice with lemon and sugar. He weighs the liquid and accordingly adds alginate to it. He blends the mixture to incorporate air bubbles and then sets it aside to rest for a few hours. He also prepares a calcium solution and keeps it aside to rest.

Taking a syringe/ injection (or you can also use a "squeezy bottle" he says), the cook fills it with the red pomegranate liquid. He carefully drops small portions of it into the calcium solution. He advises testing on a small batch first. He also points out that the red mixture you make should not have calcium or it might dissolve at this stage. If your proportions are correct, he says that you will thus be able to make fruit caviar at home. In the video, he is seen separating the small red globules from the solution and rinsing them with water. The anar caviar can be flavoured according to one's liking. As for the texture, he describes it as simply "popping in one's mouth". Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has received over 8 million views so far. Many Instagram users were impressed with this fruit caviar recipe. Check out some of the comments below.

