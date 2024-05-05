'This Is So Pretty' - Internet Is In Love With This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread'

A viral video shows the making of an amazingly colourful loaf of bread (Photo: Instagram/ mybizzykitchen)

Bread is a staple in many households. It is one of the most versatile and easiest elements to add to any meal. Be it a simple bread omelette, sandwich or French toast, a loaf of bread helps complete a meal. Recently, a home chef, who is also a mom, came up with a healthy bread recipe for her daughter to enjoy. She baked rainbow sourdough bread at home. The best part? It is nutritious and kids seem to love it. A vlogger from Chicago, Biz Velatini shared a video wherein she demonstrated the recipe and also revealed the reason why she started making this kind of bread. In the clip, Biz said that once she bought a rainbow bread loaf from a bakery and her daughter couldn't stop asking for more. She said that it was expensive and out of her budget, so learned how to make it at home instead. FYI: Sourdough bread is considered one of the healthiest varieties of bread.

Biz Velatini begins by dividing the dough into four equal parts. Then she starts sprinkling different edible colours on top of each dough. While doing so, she reveals that the colour that she is using is made using "fruit extract, such as grapes, green tea and blueberry. It is egg-free, nut-free, gluten-free, peanut-free and also dairy-free." Once she is done with covering all the doughs with different colours, she kneads them again, so that it all is mixed well. She flattens the dough and kneads it again. Biz then wraps each of the dough atop the other. She freezes it for at least 30 minutes before putting it in the oven. The video shows her putting her dough on top of a baking tray and making a few slits on it. She also gave a glimpse at the final result and it looks beautiful. The clip concluded with Biz saying that if she had her own cafe; then she would use this rainbow bread to make grilled cheese for kids.

Many Instagram users flooded the comments section by lauding Biz Velatini's baking skills. In addition, the users loved how beautiful the bread loaf turned out. A comment read, "I love the subtle colour and the fact that it's coloured with fruit extract."

Another read, "Love how you use natural dyes!! I would come to your cafe with my kids!"

A user used her world play skill and commented, "That bread is tie-dye for! Get it?"

Another said, "I would definitely order that grilled cheese!"

A user commented, "I need to learn how to make sourdough bread! This looks beautiful."

