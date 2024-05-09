'Alien Food'? - Baker's Blue Focaccia Stuns Internet, Divides Foodies Online

A video featuring a unique blue bread has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ shebakesourdough)

Watching bread-making videos can often feel relaxing. Watching bakers knead dough or adorn loaves can be quite satisfying. This is one of the reasons why so many baking videos go viral. Recently, a video showcasing a blue-coloured focaccia took Instagram by storm. The unique texture of this single-serve bread attracted the interest of many users. In the reel by @shebakesourdough, we get a glimpse of the now-viral creation. The dough has a bright blue colour and we see the baker dimple it with her bare hands.

The bread is topped with vine-ripe tomatoes, green olives and sliced garlic. The baker has revealed that she used blue spirulina powder to lend the bread its eye-catching colour. However, she specified that this step is completely optional. Take a look at the viral video below:

The reel has received 3.8 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users initially thought that the featured item was slime and not bread dough. A few liked the idea of this blue bread, but others were not quite convinced. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Not me thinking it's slime and the tomatoes are made of clay."

"So let me get this straight. On Instagram, the slime and wax look like food, but the food looks like slime?"

"The ONE time I go 'nope this one is slime' it ends up real. the final product looks so yummy though. NEED."

"It looks like alien food to me."

"I was about to get disappointed because I thought it was slime."

"The olive oil drizzle. This looks immaculate."

"This looks like a dream."

Before this, a reel showing the making of a "rainbow sourdough" bread received a lot of interest online. Instagram users were wowed by the swirling colours of the loaf. Click here to read the full story.

