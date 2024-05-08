Viral Video: Vlogger Makes Cake With Eggshells In It, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows the making of unique 3-ingredient cake (Photo Credit: Instagram/ lilsipper)

Many social media users are not strangers to bizarre cake recipes. From unconventional ingredients to strange presentation methods, these cakes often have an element or two that arrest our attention. But have you ever come across a cake with eggshells in it? Recently, a content creator shared one such recipe, and it has taken the internet by storm. The comment section exploded with a debate on all the ingredients of this unusual cake. In the Instagram reel by @lilsipper, we see the vlogger adding 4 (whole, raw) eggs, 1 orange and 8 ounces (approx 225 grams) of chocolate spread in a blender.

She blends them together, "including the egg shells for extra calcium" and the "orange rind for extra fibre". Once the cake batter is ready, she pours it into a baking mould lined with parchment paper and tops it with slices of blood oranges. She bakes the cake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. She calls this 3-ingredient baked item a "chocolate orange snack cake". Watch the complete video below:

The reel has clocked over 3 million views so far. In the comments, several Insta users were far from convinced this cake is a good idea to make. Several raised concerns about the presence of egg shells, as well as the other ingredients. Some were nevertheless interested in trying the viral recipe. Check out some of the reactions below:

"I need a video of someone doing a taste test of it before I make it."

"If your blender doesn't blend shells to a powder I wouldn't add the shells like this. Instead, bake dry the shells and make a calcium powder you can sprinkle into foods."

"The chocolate spread? Which one is it? Is it free of any unhealthy oils...like palm oil?"

"Everyone is concerned about the eggshells but I'm here thinking artisanal chocolate spread is expensive and she just threw the whole jar in there. There are more budget-friendly easy-to-make chocolate cakes that also use healthy ingredients."

"Super curious if you can feel tiny pieces of eggshells while chewing? Looks delicious."

"I can't stand getting even a teeny bit of eggshell in my mouth, how does it do texture-wise in a cake?"

"Orange and lemon peels are packed with vitamin C - more than the fruit! Lots of other vitamins. For everyone concerned about the peels, it's perfectly fine to eat them. I've done it for years. Just try to get organic and wash them well - don't want any nasty pesticides."

Are you wondering if it's safe to consume eggshells? Experts say yes, provided you take some precautions. Eggshell powder is considered to be a good source of calcium. It is important to note that eggshells need to be cleaned thoroughly - and preferably boiled along with the whole egg - before they are powdered. If you plan to store the powder, dry the eggshells first. Don't have shards of the shells directly, as they may hurt your throat and/or oesophagus. As always, remember to moderate your intake.

