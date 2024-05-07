The Viral Recipe For 'Crispy Avocado Fries' Has Over 65 Million Views, But The Internet Is Divided

A quick recipe for a snack called "avocado fries" has gone viral (Photo: Instagram/ ketosnackz)

Potato fries are one of the most beloved snacks in various parts of the world. As people become health-conscious, they often try to make 'fries' using less oil and featuring other veggies. You may have heard of recipes for broccoli fries, pumpkin fries, etc. But have you ever come across avocado fries? Not too long ago, a recipe for this unique and wholesome-looking snack took Instagram by storm. Despite the popularity of avocados, this viral recipe has not managed to win everyone over.

In the reel by @ketosnackz, we see the cook mix avocado with egg and parmesan cheese to make a mash of sorts. He shapes it into long fingers and arranges them on a baking tray. He bakes them for 10-15 minutes at 450 degrees F. He says that this simple method will yield "crispy, delicious avocado fries". In the caption, he mentions that he paired them with a sriracha mayo dip. Check out the viral video below:

Although the reel was first shared a few weeks ago, it has continued to make the rounds online. It has clocked over 65 million views so far. In the comments, people seemed rather divided about this concept. While some were full of negativity, others were curious to try this viral recipe. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"Why are these comments so mean? These look super good!"

"Insane! Need to try these today!"

"I just tried these wouldn't make them again."

"I know fries and those are NOT it."

"I tried this the other day and sorry but it was horrendous."

"Those were not crispy! Great editing though."

"Yum, that looks good. Saved to make this later."

"I went to comments to see if anyone actually tried the recipe but mostly found 'hate thy neighbour' comments. Why?"

Would you follow this viral recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.

