Comedian's Prediction About 'Future Of Avocado' In India Is Too Funny To Miss

A comedian's hilarious take on avocados has gone viral (Photo Credit: Instagram/ gauravkpoor)

Avocados are among the most recommended healthy food items in current times. We often come across reels, recipes and articles that suggest adding this nutrient-rich ingredient to our diet. Although botanically a fruit, avocado's savoury uses often lead us to think of it as a vegetable. As with most food items, an increase in popularity often results in a rise in experimental applications. Comedian Gaurav Kapoor recently shared a video on the growing ubiquity and it has left the internet in splits.

The comedian first talks about how avocados are now widely available in many places. He explains that avocados used to be sold only at high-end grocery stores in earlier times. But now, you can also find most of your neighbourhood shops selling them. He jokingly predicts that soon the day will arrive when hawkers will roam around buildings and shout out to customers to buy avocados. He hilariously mimics the vocal style of these vendors.

His next prediction is that avocados will make it to vegetable carts and street stalls, where they will be sold like other veggies and cut fruits. He says that the final straw would be his mom making avocado parathas before it becomes too overripe. Watch the complete video below:

The reel has received 4.7 million views so far. Many Instagram users found the comedian's take on this subject highly relatable. They also took to the comment section to suggest and predict other avocado creations. Celebrity chef Saransh Goila replied, "Avocado Pani Puri khilata hoon aaja - 100 Rs. ka ek for now [Come, I'll make Avocado Pani Puri for you. For now, it will cost Rs. 100 for one]."

Read some of the other reactions below:

"Avocado momos arriving soon."

"I am a mother and I already made a paratha out of it."

"I want Avacado ke parathe, chaat, bedmi puri."

"Avocado stuffed bhature imagine Karo." ["Imagine bhature stuffed with avocados."]

"I saw a lady selling Avacado on a Mumbai local train saying 'Avacodoiiaaaa'. What more can happen?"

