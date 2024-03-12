Watch: Vlogger Makes 'Rose Gola' Using Fresh Snow, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows a person making 'gola' using fresh snow (Photo: Instagram/ michelintaara)

Some time back, different videos of people making desserts and drinks using fresh snow took the internet by storm. You may remember Reese Witherspoon's viral snow beverage that ignited an online debate about consuming snow. More recently, a snow creation with a desi twist is making the rounds online. The viral video shows a person making a treat called "rose gola". While some Instagram users approved of the idea, others were not completely convinced. In the Instagram reel by @michelintaara, the vlogger shows us how she crafts the gola (similar to an ice candy) from scratch, using freshly fallen snow outdoors. The text on the video has two sentences. The first is, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade" followed by a cross symbol. The next has a tick mark next to it and reads, "When life gives you snow, make rose gola".

We see the person pierce the snowy ground with a stick that is topped with some ice. Next, she spreads some snow on what looks to be a thick sheet of paper. She then shapes the snow like a petal and starts to assemble the 'rose'. Once the flower shape has been made, she tops it with rose syrup. In the end, the vlogger is seen tasting the rose gola. Wondering what was her verdict?

In the caption, she wrote, "Jokes apart! This turned out amazing in taste. Just make sure you use only fresh snow and clean hands." Watch the complete reel below:

The viral video has received more than 350K views so far. In the comments, several Instagram users expressed appreciation for this rose gola. Some called it "amazing" and "beautiful". A few were concerned about the possible hygiene and health problems that could arise from consuming snow. Read some of the reactions below:

"Meanwhile Me: searching for "Microscopic view of snow water" before eating it."

"One for me please."

"That rose is spot on!"

"So cute! I am going to try this here but we hardly got any snow here in Toronto this year."

"So pretty. Definitely trying this one out on my next trip."

"And get caught by a new bimari [disease]."

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

