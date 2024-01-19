This 'Snowcream' Dessert Made Using Fresh Snow Has 18 Million Views. Internet Is Divided

A viral video features a dessert made out of fresh snow (Photo: Instagram/ theappalachiantale)

Viral food videos often feature unusual ingredients and/or unconventional techniques. Among the latest food reels taking Instagram by storm is one on the making of "Snowcream". In the clip, we see a man preparing this unique dessert using freshly fallen snow outside his house. The idea of eating snow in this way has left the internet divided. While some have raised concerns regarding health risks, others have reacted positively. Some have categorised it as just another bizarre food video. But others have shared their own experience of eating this dessert in the past.

In the Instagram reel by @theappalachiantale, we see a man collecting freshly fallen snow from a table placed outside his house. He heaps the snow in a large bowl and takes it to his porch, where he has the rest of the ingredients ready. "I've been eating snowcream all my life. It's something my mom used to make when I was a kid," he says. He mixes sugar, evaporated milk and vanilla with the snow in the bowl. He explains, "There are no exact measurements to this. You just gotta figure it out".

He also gives two pro tips: to chill the evaporated milk beforehand and to make the dessert outside (for instance, on your porch), so that it stays chilled. He says that one can also add chocolate syrup, chocolate chips or crushed Oreos to the Snowcream. Watch the complete reel below:

The video has received more than 18.5 million views so far. Many Instagram users have criticised the man for consuming snow in this way, as they feel it is bound to be polluted/contaminated. Others think that it would still be better than the junk food or ultra-processed foods we have on a regular basis. Several people have defended the man and slammed the trolls.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"I did this as a kid! We added M&Ms to them and pretended they were McFlurries."

"My grandma would make this for me."

"Wow, we lived in the country so the snow wasn't all pollution-filled. It's been probably 55 years since I've had snow cream. Love it."

"One of my favourite activities with my grandfather on the rare occasions we did get snow. Thank you for your video. It brought back a cherished childhood memory."

"I live in NYC, so yeah, I can't make this."

"I just feel like this ain't good."

"I would eat this back in the day... but not today."

In a follow-up reel, the man has busted some of the misconceptions people had. In the caption, he wrote, "I gathered it [the snow] after it had been falling for hours, and only went halfway down when I scooped. That was a table, not a bird bath as some people kept commenting." He later added, "A single bowl of snow cream once or twice a year is not concerning to me, or many people I know. It's not that I don't appreciate folks being concerned, because I do." Check out the full note here.

