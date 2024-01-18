Viral Video: Woman Cooks Seafood Meal Inside Her Car, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows a woman making a whole meal inside her car (Photo: Instagram/ alyssalauren)

Videos of people making food in scenic spots and unlikely places outside the kitchen often go viral. From cooking pizza on a volcano to making pasta on the beach, different offbeat foodie experiences have taken the internet by storm in the past. Among the latest ones receiving attention online is a video of a woman making a "seafood boil" in her Tesla. In the Instagram reel by @alyssalauren, we see the vlogger seated inside her electric car. She has a chopping board arranged on her lap. Beside her, we see what looks to be a portable 2-in-1 electric hot pot and grill.

The vlogger first chops potatoes and garlic. She boils the potatoes with water from a bottle. She then spreads butter on the grill and proceeds to cook shrimp in it. Once done, she sets them aside. She also removes the boiled potatoes from the pot. Next, she is seen adding different types of seasoning to a bowl. After that, she unwraps two slabs of butter and adds them to the now-empty pot. She adds the garlic to the butter, followed by seasoning mix and lemon juice. She also chops sausages and cooks them on the grill simultaneously. Finally, she mixes the shrimp, potatoes and sausages along with the other ingredients in the pot.

To plate the dish, she covers her chopping board with cling wrap and arranges lemon slices to one side. On the other, she heaps the cooked mixture of shrimp, potatoes and sausages. In the end, she is seen squeezing lemon juice on the shrimp and taking a bite. Watch the complete video below:

The Instagram reel has received 4.6 million views so far. In the comments, many Instagram users wondered aloud about different aspects of the video. Several expressed concern over the smell that would pervade the car after cooking seafood. Others were worried about food stains. Read some of the reactions below:

"Why is everyone so into cooking everywhere but their kitchen?"

"Can you imagine how funky her car smells?"

"Car smelling like Elon's MUSK."

"With the white interior. You're so brave."

"It would be lit if the car was moving."

"I suddenly have an idea for what to do during traffic on the way home...

Prep dinner."

"The dorm room guy has found his match."

When it comes to cooking seafood in unusual places, this video is not the only one raising eyebrows online. Before this, a reel showing a man making garlic shrimp in a plane's washroom had left Instagram users in disbelief. Check out the complete story here.

