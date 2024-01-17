Viral Now: Florida Restaurant's Unique 'Sushi Pasta' Divides Internet

A viral video shows the making of "sushi pasta" (Photo Credit: Instagram/ wavemountdora)

Sushi and pasta are both beloved food delicacies around the world. They have come to be the most popular foods typically associated with Japanese and Italian cuisines, respectively. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that both are often featured in different types of food experiments. One of the unconventional creations currently taking the Internet by storm is called "sushi pasta". This particular name and combination has attracted a lot of attention online. The dish was curated by a chef at WAVE, an Asian restaurant in Florida.

Also Read: Watch: Frankfurt Man Sets Guinness Record With Lightning-Fast Coffee Chug

In the Instagram reel shared on its official handle, the restaurant's kitchen team gives viewers a sneak peek into the making of this unique sushi pasta. They explain, "We made a pasta dish completely using ingredients you would find in a sushi restaurant." The chef first picked some fresh edible flowers and placed them in between two sheets of softened rice paper. He then "doubled it up so that the noodles would be thick enough". Once done, he cut the layered papers into delicate strips.

These strips were dressed in ponzu sauce before being transferred to a plate. They were topped with various sushi ingredients, including what looked to be cubes of fish, edamame beans and greens. Watch the complete reel below:

Also Read: Woman Uses Ocean Water To Cook Pasta On The Beach, Internet In Disbelief

The video has received more than 5 million views so far. The comments section seems divided about this delicacy. Many Instagram users had a problem with the name "sushi pasta," as they felt neither term would apply in this case. Others simply appreciated the novelty of the idea and the appearance of the final dish. Read some of the reactions below:

"Not enough fish! Beautiful though."

"It's noodles with cubes of fresh fish....not pasta nor sushi!"

"It's a pretty dish and very clever.... but it's not pasta. Pasta is never served uncooked. It's an Asian noodle dish. Cold Vietnamese or Chinese noodles....not a pasta dish."

"To call it pasta is too much of a stretch. Flat noodles maybe but not pasta."

"Ahhh. . . Paper with meat."

"It almost looks too beautiful to eat."

"Amazing! What a creative idea! Would love to try it!"

"I would eat this in a heartbeat."

What did you think of this viral video? Would you like to try this dish? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Amul Butter Chai? Amritsar's Tea Stall Sparks Debate Online