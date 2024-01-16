Watch: Frankfurt Man Sets Guinness Record With Lightning-Fast Coffee Chug

Watch this man set the record of the fastest time to drink coffee (Photo: Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)

Some coffee enthusiasts savour the rich flavours of each sip, while others hastily gulp down their brew en route to work. However, none may surpass the speed of Felix von Meibom from Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, who recently set a new record for the fastest time to drink a cup of coffee. Meibom achieved this feat in a mere 3.12 seconds, shaving off 0.05 seconds from the previous record holder. The remarkable accomplishment occurred on September 5, 2023.

Guinness World Records' official Instagram handle shared a video capturing the record-breaking moment. The video begins with a captivating visual of black coffee being poured into a coffee mug, not a tiny cup. In the footage, Felix von Meibom is seen looking straight at the coffee mug while a stopwatch runs on a phone placed on the table. Without hesitation, Felix chugs the entire cup of coffee in a single sip - in precisely 3.12 seconds. You can watch the full video below.

Many coffee lovers reacted to this record in the comments section, saying that they could also do the same. "I do this every morning," one jokingly wrote, while another added, "This is something I can do." A confident Instagram user said, "I can defeat him." Many people also tagged their friends, encouraging them to beat this record.

Other Interesting Food Records in the Guinness:

For those finding this coffee-chugging record surprising, you may not have heard of another recent world record for the fastest time to drink one litre of tomato sauce. This record is also from Germany. Andre Ortolf set the world record for drinking one litre of tomato sauce in just 55.21 seconds. Watch the full video here:

Ortolf has several other food-related world records to his name, such as eating the most jelly with chopsticks in one minute, consuming the most yogurt in one minute, slicing the most cucumbers from a person's mouth with a sword, eating the most mashed potatoes in one minute, and more.

Here is a fascinating record. The most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime is 33,400. This record was achieved by Donald Gorske (USA), in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, USA, on 1 January 2023. "I'm blessed with a high metabolism and good health which allow me to eat Big Macs without gaining a lot of weight," says Don. Watch the full video here:

Another delicious record is that of the most varieties of cheese on a pizza -- 1001 by Fabien Montellanico, Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna, Florian On Air and Benoit Bruel in Lyon, France, on October 8, 2023. Take a look:

While these records may seem fascinating, do not try them at home as it can lead to choking or any other potential risk.