Watch: Viral Video Of Boy 'Igniting' Gas Stove With Finger Leaves Internet Startled

The Internet is truly a storehouse of interesting content. Now and then we come across videos and posts that leave us stunned, surprised, excited, and often disgusted as well. It was no different this time. We recently came across one such experimental video that took micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by storm. It features a boy igniting a gas stove with his finger. You read that right. But before you start predicting how, let us tell you, it's all science. According to the post, the gas stove was ignited using static electricity. For the uninitiated, static electricity is the energy created as a result of an imbalance between negative and positive charges in an object Let us explain you further.

The video begins with a boy seated on a chair, pointing a finger at a gas stove burner. In the next part, another person comes with a blanket and rubs it on the boy and then pulls it away swiftly. Wonder what happens next? No point in guessing, the gas stove was ignited, leaving everyone stunned.

"Guy igniting gas stove by generating static energy. Truly, India is not for beginners," reads the post. Watch the video below:

Guy igniting gas stove by generating static energy 😳

Truly, India is not for beginners 🥵 pic.twitter.com/4eFVFF0esx — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 11, 2024

While we are still left wondering how it happened or if there's anything true about the video, it garnered a generous amount of attention on social media. Till now, the video has received 729k views, 10.6k likes, and hundreds of comments.

While a person quipped, "I get charged a lot by static electricity. So I can definitely ignite a stove," another comment read, "This video needs to have a warning. People are absurd these days to try anything and everything they see online."

A person was left wondering, "Bhai ye kaise kiya (How did you do it, brother?)" A comment read, "Please someone try this at home and confirm this. I need confirmation."

Another person wrote, "Wow...scientific life hack". A comment further read, "Worry about static electricity after gas fills the room!"