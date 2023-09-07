Not Toast, Avocado Was Used To Make Paan In Bizarre Viral Video

Paan got a fruity twist with the addition of avocado. Photo: Instagram/anu_the_paanwali

As consumers tackle food inflation, new and innovative foods are making their way into our diets. For instance, recently, tomato prices were skyrocketing with it being sold at a price of Rs 250 per kg in many parts of India. Avocado, thus, emerged as an interesting food that was actually less expensive and could also give a creamy twist to any dish. While the exotic avocado did capture our fancy as a topping on toast, we could hardly imagine anything else being made with it. However, a paan shop in Delhi has created a bizarre paan with this exquisite ingredient. Take a look:

Also Read: How To Make The All-Time Favourite Avocado Toast For Breakfast In Just 5 Mins

The bizarre video was shared by a popular account named @anu_the_paanwali. She is the CEO and owner of the paan shop which sells this unique paan in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The clip of avocado paan has got over 5.3 million views and 213k likes since the time it was posted.

In the video of avocado paan, we saw how the paan was prepared from scratch. Ingredients such as betel leaves, paan chutney, katha, gulkand, elaichi and tutti fruity were placed atop the leaves. Before being sealed, two to three scooped portions of avocado were added to the paan. Then, the paan was closed up and topped with what seemed to be a flavoured jam. The final avocado paan was served by placing it on top of an actual avocado.

A flurry of reactions poured into the video of the avocado paan. "Thoda cheese, mayo and Amul butter Kam tha," said a user, sarcastically. "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should," responded a user. "You kept avocado like a diamond," laughed another one. "That avocado ain't fully ripe, it tastes really bitter," said another user.

Meanwhile, this is not the only avocado-based dish that has gone viral. Recently, a street vendor in Vadodara also prepared an avocado toast much to the delight of fans. The fact that it was being sold on the streets of the city left internet users impressed. Click here to read more about this story.