Watch: Woman Tries Jam Made In 1996 By Her Grandmother; Her Reaction Is Viral

A woman is seen tasting 27-year-old jam in a viral video (Photo Credit: Instagram/ hrhgeorgiana)

When visiting our grandparents' homes, we may come across unusual items and objects. Some of them leave us fascinated because they are mementoes of life in the past. Recently, a content creator found a bottle of jam made in 1996 in her grandparents' cellar. Many of us would see such an old date and toss the bottle away. But the content creator decided to take a risk and taste it. In the Instagram reel by @hrhgeorgiana, the content creator explains that the jam was made by her grandmother in November 1996.

Also Read: Viral Video: Woman Cooks Seafood Meal Inside Her Car, Internet Reacts

Everyone in her family had warned her against trying it, but she said, "You only live once and I'm curious". In the video, she is seen struggling to open the small bottle, which contains Apple jelly with Calvados. She says, "As long as this vacuum has held for the past 20 years, it should be fine to eat. But if not, I'll be seeing the interior of a German A+E clinic for the first time".

She tastes a little bit of the jam and discovers that it's good. She also makes her cousin and brother taste it, one of whom calls it "delicious". One of them asks, "But what if there's a virus from 1997 lurking inside that infects us all?" She replies, "Bad luck". In the end, she states, "It is now three days after filming this video and I can confirm I am still alive."

Watch the complete video below:

Also Read: Kolkata Vendor Makes Momos Stuffed With Chicken Biryani, Internet Says, "No Thanks"

The video has received more than 840K views so far. In the comments, many people shared their own experiences of finding/tasting food made many years earlier. A few speculated regarding the ingredients that enable such preservation. Read some of the reactions below:

"Seeing how hard it was to open, it would have lasted another 27 years."

"My father-in-law has a jar of Christmas mincemeat my husband made in school in 1992, as well as a jar his grandmother made in 1922! I draw the line at 92!"

"I would have tried it too."

"Sugar is great at preserving stuff! I tried some biscuits from an emergency raft that were labelled 1982. They tasted just fine."

"I found marmalade my grandma made in the 80's it was still good. So happy she taught me her canning technique."

"They are called preserves for a reason."

"They should have a place where we can show all of our grandparents' expired stuff...like a museum."

What do you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Food Blogger Tries Blueberry Samosa For The First Time. Watch Her Reaction