Viral: Singaporean Artist Paints Giant Food-Themed Mural In Tamil Nadu, Wins Hearts Online

An artist's food-centric mural in Tamil Nadu has won hearts (Photo Credit: Instagram/ yipyewchong)

In recent years, special murals and artworks have beautified different spaces in our cities and given them a new personality. Recently, a Singaporean artist's murals in Tamil Nadu have caught the attention of social media users. Visual artist Yip Yew Chong has created a 4-storey high mural in Ukkadam, featuring the local food of Tamil Nadu. The title translates to "Come, let's eat" and was painted over 9 days last month (February 2024). In an Instagram reel, the artist gives a glimpse at how he got the inspiration for his designs. The video shows people enjoying local delicacies on a banana leaf, a person making fresh and crispy dosas at a roadside stall, a man mixing filter coffee, etc. We also see photos of the mural and 'behind the scenes' shots of the artist at work.

In the caption, he explained, "Immersing myself in the community and local culture allows me to paint with my heart for the community. I knew many in the community can relate and love the mural because when they stopped by, they gave me the "Supera" hand signals."

The final mural depicts a man pouring steaming hot filter coffee into a glass. In the background of this object is a banana leaf holding idli, uttapam, medu vada, podi masala (also called gunpowder masala) and other local delicacies. In the other part of the mural, we see a continuation of the leaf, which also has a crispy dosa, white chutney and red chutney. We see a woman flipping a dosa, flanked by a goat, cat and a bird. Near the ground level of the mural, the artist has painted a street food vendor with his wares on a cart.

In the caption, the artist states that he added the Tamil phrase meaning "Come let's eat" on the last day of painting "to mimic the many typographs found all over Coimbatore's street walls. A typographer came by and took over our work! As the sun sets, the food stalls open. Right in front of the wall is a pani puri stall. It gave me the idea to add it on the wall as a life-size segment of the mural to give the giant mural a twist."

Many Instagram users have applauded the artist for his creativity. Read some of the comments below:

"Beautiful as always!"

"Looks so delicious!"

"Incredibly fabulous!"

"A labour of love."

"Supera! I hope you travel the world and share your beautiful paintings on their streets!"

"Awesome! Can feel the sense of pride on the face of the pani puri seller."

"Congratulations on the completion of yet another wonderful work. You have made Singapore proud."

"Impressive and inspiring! Lots of hard work that paid off handsomely in such beautifully depicted scenes."

