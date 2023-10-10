Viral: Fried Chicken Made Of Lego Wows Internet, Video Gets 58 Million Views

(Photo Credit: Instagram/hypnomotion)

Food videos that go viral often come under specific categories such as food discovery, street food, bizarre recipes, unusual dining experiences, cooking hacks and so on. Recently, we have come across a different kind of viral video that is taking the internet by storm. Interestingly, no real food items are actually involved in the process. Wondering what has caught the Internet's attention then? The fact that ingredients in these clips are made from Lego blocks and are put together in a very creative way. These videos have been made by a stop-motion animator and video creator named Andrew. On his Instagram page @hypnomotion, he often shares his unique way of presenting different food items, ranging from burgers and pizzas to hot dogs and French toast. His Instagram reel on 'Lego Fried Chicken And Fries,' has received a lot of interest online.

In this video, we see a person dipping a pinkish leg of chicken piece (made of Lego blocks) in a red mixture. The leg piece is then 'coated' in beige blocks as if it is being covered in breadcrumbs. Next, we see the person adding the chicken to hot 'oil' (represented by popping yellowish blocks in a small pot). Once 'cooked,' the pieces are now observed covered with brown blocks and arranged on a plate. The person then adds long, smooth strands of yellow blocks, replicating fries, to the oil. Later, they are kept on the side of the chicken pieces on the plate. Watch the full viral video below:

Although the video was first uploaded towards the end of August, it has continued to make the rounds online. So far, the reel has received more than 58 million views on Instagram and more than 3.4 million likes. The comment section has been flooded with a variety of remarks. Some have expressed wonder at the video editing, while others have called it "satisfying". A few have also jokingly considered the food items as real. Check out some of the reactions below:

"This is absolutely amazing! You are a genius."

"I love this so much."

"Whoa! The amount of time and detail that must have gone into animating the oil."

"Lego + Stop Motion = the most satisfying thing ever."

"This Lego chicken looks better than my actual chicken."

"Mmmmm them little lego legs look finger lego licking good."

"I'm gonna raise a complaint against this with the food inspection department... same oil used for all and fries aren't cooked properly.... basically I've ordered peri peri fries."

"Oh no, where's the seasoning?"

"I thought bro fried a grenade."

"Why did I lowkey see a grenade at the beginning?"

What did you think of the viral video? Let us know in the comments below.