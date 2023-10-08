After Caramel Chai, This Unusual 'Egg Chai' Recipe Is Making The Internet Cringe

This bizarre egg chai is making chai lovers cringe. (Image Credit: Facebook/Sultan's Cook)

Tea is more than just a beverage. It is a cherished morning ritual for many Indians. Preparing a cup of tea is a simple process - boil water and simply add tea leaves, some sugar and milk to it. However, in the world of culinary experimentation, even the humble cup of tea is not safe. We all have witnessed unusual tea variations like Rooh Afza tea, Hajmola tea, and even tea with Old Monk rum. But a recent video has taken tea experiments to a whole new level - tea with egg and apple. Yes, you read that right. A video of this bizarre tea recipe has been doing the rounds on the internet and chai lovers are not happy with this experiment.

Also Read: Street Vendor Makes Bizarre Fried Idli, Internet Calls It "Disaster"

The tea-making process begins with dry roasting tea leaves and sugar in a pan. Following this, slices of apple are introduced to the mix. As the sugar gradually melts and the apple slices soften, milk is poured into the pan. Once the milk reaches a boiling boil, an egg is cracked into the tea and thoroughly blended. After ensuring everything is well-cooked, a pinch of crushed cardamom is sprinkled. Finally, the tea is strained into a cup before serving. Take a look at the video below:

Also Read: Not Salted Popcorn, 'Watermelon Popcorn' Is The Latest Bizarre Food Trend On The Block

With 1.4 million views, the video has gained significant popularity. However, chai lovers couldn't help but express their unfiltered opinions on this bizarre experiment. A user wrote, "Joghonyo chiii [Terrible]." Another user added, "Lately I have been seeing so many tea recipes on Facebook that it seems that the only thing left to do now is to mix the poison in the tea and make the poison tea." "Seriously," a few couldn't believe it. Someone said, "Even if I am dying, I would not be trying this." A person asked, "Aren't you feeling ashamed about it? You have wasted so much food."

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.