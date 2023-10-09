Viral: After Gulab Jamun, Making Of Famous Sweet Petha Has Internet Concerned

A viral video shows how 'petha' is made. (Photo Credit: Instagram/theyummymania)

Just a few days ago, a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of gulab jamun at a shop went viral. There were some concerns regarding hygiene, but people online were divided about this (read the full story here). Now, another such 'making of ' video is making the rounds online, and this one also spotlights an Indian sweet treat. The delicacy in question is called petha, which is especially well-known in North India. This viral video has left the internet concerned, mainly because of a certain action done by the people preparing it.

In the Instagram reel by @theyummymania, we see different stages of the making of petha. First, we see workers slicing open the ash gourd and removing the centre portion. Later, the vegetable is flattened, submerged in a liquid and chopped into smaller pieces. A few unidentifiable ingredients, including what looks to be water, are combined with these pieces. We also see two of the workers rinsing their faces with the water from this mixture. The video then takes us through the remaining steps of making the petha, including mixing them with what seems to be sugar and syrup. "Agra Famous Petha Making," reads the text on the video. Watch the full reel below:

The video has received 8.6 million views so far. The comment section has exploded with concerns regarding the lack of hygienic practices followed by the workers. Here is how some people reacted online:

"Agra ka famous face wash." ["Agra's famous face wash."]

"They washed face & hands in the utensil? Right?! Thank you for sharing, will no longer eat."

"Secret ingredient revealed."

"Will be tough to eat Agra petha again after watching this."

"1 more thing now that I can't eat without imagination."

"Thank god mujhe itna famous khaane ka aadat nahi hai." ["Thank God I don't have the habit of eating famous foods."]

