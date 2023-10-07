'Hygiene Left The Chat': Viral Video Of Manchurian Making Upsets Internet

This video has made the internet cringe. (Image Credit: Instagram/@the__bearded__foodie)

Every Indo-Chinese food lover has a soft spot manchurian. These delicious balls deliver an explosion of flavours that are simply irresistible. Whether enjoyed in its dry avatar or drenched in a lip-smacking delicious gravy, both versions are equally good. Preparing this Chinese delight at home is no rocket science. It can be easily cooked using common ingredients like cabbage, carrot, onion, all-purpose flour, salt, and oil. However, our hearts and taste buds always lean towards the street-style version - all thanks to its explosive flavour profile. While the street-style manchurian is undoubtedly very tasty, have you ever thought about its hygienic factor? Lately, several videos of factories preparing snacks in bulk have surfaced online. This clip featuring the preparation of a 500 kg batch of manchurian is the latest one to grab the internet's attention. The video has left foodies cringing over the unhygienic setup.

The production begins with a group of men chopping large quantities of cabbage on cutting boards. They use oversized knives to dice the crisp vegetable in large quantities, with some occasionally spilling onto the floor. Following this, the diced cabbage is carefully placed into blue crates, which are later emptied into a large vessel, along with some salt and what appears to be all-purpose flour. The three ingredients are thoroughly mixed, creating a thick paste. Notably, during the mixing process, the staff handle the manchurian mix with bare hands. Once the paste reaches the desired consistency, they shape it into balls and skillfully fry them in giant woks. The freshly cooked manchurian balls are then transferred into crates. Take a look at the video below:

The video has gathered over 5 million views with hundreds of food lovers showing their disapproval in the comment section. A user wrote, "Hygiene left the chat." Another added, "The more I watch such videos the more it helps me to avoid fast food." A person commented: "Hygiene crying in the corner." "Literally half of his upper body is inside while mixing," read a comment.

What do you think about this video? Share your thoughts in the comments below!