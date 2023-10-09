Viral Video Shows Indian And Dutch Families Bonding Over 'Idiyappam' - Internet Is All Hearts

A viral video spotlights an interesting cultural exchange (Photo Credit: Instagram/prabhuvisha)

When people from other cultures genuinely appreciate and respect ours, our faith in humanity can be restored. Recently, a viral video showing the interaction between the Indian and Dutch sides of a family has taken the internet by storm. This food-related example of a multicultural exchange is winning hearts on Instagram. It specifically shows an Indian woman making a delicious South Indian food item known as "idiyappam". The viral video has sparked a flurry of positive comments, with people praising different aspects of the interaction. Find out more about it below.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How To Make Chicken Tikka Masala Gravy In Air Fryer. Internet Reacts

In the Instagram reel by @prabhuvisha, we see people gathered in the kitchen. The text on the video reads, "My Dutch family seeing how my mom makes 'idiyappam'." The clip shows a woman near the stove preparing the stringy South Indian delicacy with its distinctive tool while a man and a woman watch on. Next, the viral video pans to the dining table, where the same man, the woman and a younger woman are enjoying their meal. The text on the video now reads, "First time my father-in-law is eating with hands". Finally, the video showcases the dishes on the table and the text reads, "If someone says they like something, we give them a box full". A person is seen keeping a tiffin box ready for packing food. The Dutch couple from before are later observed loading it into the trunk of their car. Watch the full reel here:

Also Read: Viral Now: This New York Restaurant Is Reminding People Of 'The Menu' Movie

The video has received 2.8 million views so far. Instagram users seem to be loving this viral video. The comment section was full of cheerful messages and encouraging remarks for both sides of the family. Read some of the reactions below:

"Both of your families really seem eager and open to learning each other's culture. It's so lovely."

"Hahaha.. so nice to see both sides of the family from two different countries trying different foods and appreciating."

"You are both really blessed to have such understanding from both ends."

"It's really nice bonding between two different cultures.. seeing this post, I feel happy."

"I think your in-laws have integrated really well! Very impressive!"

"Inclusion at its finest! So heart-warming."

"Your parents can eat better with their hands than most Indian Americans. Bravo on that thumb technique."

"If someone likes, we give them the full box, but we want the box back."

Before this, on the topic of cultural exchanges, a viral video showed a German woman making a dish taught to her by her Indian mother-in-law. Read the full story here.

Also Read: "Hygiene Left The Chat": Viral Video Of Manchurian Making Upsets Internet