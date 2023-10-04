Viral: Street Vendor Makes Aloe Vera Sharbat, Internet Not Impressed

(Photo Credit: Instagram/streetfoodrecipe)

As people become more health conscious, the demand for drinks that are refreshing and nutritious has grown. As such, even street vendors have tried to meet this demand by promoting their own versions of so-called healthy drinks. Hence, it might come as no surprise to hear that a juice vendor on the streets of Bangladesh is selling something known as "aloe vera shorbot". A video showing the making of this unique drink has taken the internet by storm. Although posted two months back, it has continued to make the rounds online.

In the Instagram reel by @streetfoodrecipe, we see the vendor preparing the concoction. He strains a greenish liquid to and from a bucket and mug. He adds what looks to be some masalas and other ingredients to the drink. He then takes an aloe vera leaf and proceeds to extract the gel from it. He thoroughly scrapes the leaf to ensure all the gel has been transferred to the mug. He then mixes the drink some more and finally serves it in a glass to the vlogger. The caption reads, "Unique Aloe Vera Shorbot making on streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh".Watch the full reel here:

The video has received more than 13 million views so far. Although the idea seems rather novel, Instagram users were far more concerned regarding the lack of hygiene in the preparation of the drink. Read some of the reactions below:

"Why do I feel scared after watching this?"

"Very Funny And Non Hygienic."

"This is better for taking a bath."

"What a gooey sherbet."

"I'm sorry looks disgusting."

"Bear Grylls wants to know your location."

"I thought he was making hair oil."

"How can people drink this?"

