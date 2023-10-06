Viral Now: This New York Restaurant Is Reminding People Of 'The Menu' Movie

A recent viral video has sparked an interesting comparison (Photo Credit: Instagram/ tooomuchfoood)

When 'The Menu' was released last year, it managed to win widespread acclaim from both critics and the general public. The 2022 film is considered a dark satire on fine dining culture and the restaurant industry. It boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Anya-Taylor Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Janet McTeer. 'The Menu' seems to have left a real impression on audiences. We say this because a recent viral video has got people thinking about the film again. The comparison being drawn seems in itself a comment on the rather unusual ways food is consumed in today's world.

Also Read: Watch: Man Explains How To Eat Burger In Formal Settings, Internet Puzzled

In the Instagram reel shared by @tooomuchfoood, we see the setting of the interior of a restaurant. A chef uses a knife to fiercely cut down roasted chickens, which are lined up on a long table. In the next shot, we see a person pouring a sauce directly from a large bowl over the table, draped with a fondant-like covering. Next, another member of the staff drizzles some oil and squashes tomatoes over the surface. The diners gathered around are also sprayed with champagne. In one part of the clip, members of the staff and the patrons are seen standing on either side of the table. The staff throws what looks to be berries on the table to complete the dessert layout, and even tosses some towards the diners. The text on the video reads, "POV: The restaurant said to wear a raincoat to dinner". In the caption, the content creator states, "I am soaked in chicken juice and champagne". Watch the reel below:

Also Read: "New Fear Unlocked" - Internet Reacts To Making Of Golgappe Ka Paani

The video has received more than 23 million views on the platform so far. The caption reveals that the restaurant's name is HaSalon, located in New York City. While the content creator seems to have had a good time, most other Instagram users were not on board with the idea. Many of them criticised what they saw as an "unnecessary" waste of food. One user wrote, "For everybody saying "wasteful" literally everything was eaten! The only difference was serving food on surfaces instead of plates that's it". But people did not seem convinced. Read some of the reactions below:

"Gives me 'The Menu' vibes."

"The Menu but it's fun and nobody dies."

"I came to the comments to see who else was nervous that they were 'The Menu'."

"Clearly none of these people have seen 'The Menu'."

"This is exactly what 'The Menu' was about."

"What's the word I'm looking for...ah yes: pointless!"

"Yeah sounds like a place I'd never want to go to."

"Gave me Hunger Games vibes."

What did you think of this video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Viral Video Sparks Heated Debate On Ethics And Hunger: Is 'Hangry' A Valid Excuse?